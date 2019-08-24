Harris leads Oaxaca over Campeche 10-3

CAMPECHE, Mexico (AP) -- Alonzo Harris homered and had three hits, driving in two as the Guerreros de Oaxaca topped the Piratas de Campeche 10-3 on Saturday.

Campeche tied the game 3-3 in the third after Olmo Rosario hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Henry Alejandro Rodriguez.

The Guerreros took the lead in the sixth inning when Alan Sanchez hit an RBI single, driving in Orlando Pina.

The Guerreros later added five runs in the eighth and one in the ninth to punctuate the blowout.

Oaxaca southpaw Irwin Delgado (7-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on six hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Manuel Flores (9-8) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing four runs and eight hits over five innings.

Jay Austin homered and doubled, scoring two runs for the Piratas.

With the win, Oaxaca improved to 7-1 against Campeche this season.