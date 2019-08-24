Morales, James lead the way for DSL Red Sox2

, (AP) -- Henry Morales doubled three times, driving in four runs and scoring three as the DSL Red Sox2 topped the DSL Indians 8-6 on Saturday. With the victory, the DSL Red Sox2 snapped a six-game losing streak.

Axel James doubled and singled twice with an RBI and a run for DSL Red Sox2.

Trailing 5-2 in the seventh, DSL Indians cut into the lead when Victor Planchart scored on a groundout and Daniel Aguilar hit an RBI single.

DSL Red Sox2 answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring three runs to extend its lead. Morales hit a two-run double and then scored on a single by Frank Astacio en route to the four-run lead.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The DSL Indians saw their comeback attempt come up short after Luis Ostos hit an RBI single and then scored on a hit batsman in the ninth to cut the DSL Red Sox2 lead to 8-6.

Jose Ramirez (2-3) got the win in relief while DSL Indians starter Tomas Reyes (5-5) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

The DSL Indians left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 17 baserunners in the loss.