Johnson, Balbuena lift DSL Rays2 over DSL Rangers1 4-3

, (AP) -- Dahiandy Johnson tripled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home as the DSL Rays2 topped the DSL Rangers1 4-3 on Saturday.

Alfredo Balbuena tripled and doubled with two runs for DSL Rays2.

DSL Rangers1 cut the deficit to 3-2 in the fourth after Brandon Linares hit an RBI double, driving in Ronier Lascarro.

DSL Rays2 answered in the next half-inning when Johnson hit an RBI single, driving in Balbuena.

The DSL Rangers1 saw their comeback attempt come up short after Linares hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Lascarro in the sixth inning to cut the DSL Rays2 lead to 4-3.

Igor Kimura (3-2) got the win in relief while DSL Rangers1 starter Orceli Gomez (5-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Lascarro tripled and singled, scoring two runs for the DSL Rangers1.