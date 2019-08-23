Rodriguez’s homer leads Dos Laredos to 2-1 win over Monclova

LAREDO, Texas (AP) -- Josh Rodriguez hit a two-run homer in the first inning, leading the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos to a 2-1 win over the Acereros del Norte on Friday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Tecolotes and a three-game winning streak for the Acereros.

The home run by Rodriguez scored Roberto Valenzuela to give the Tecolotes a 2-0 lead.

The Acereros cut into the deficit in the third inning when Erick Aybar drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Rodolfo Amador.

Starters Cesilio Pimentel and Conor Harber both pitched gems in a classic pitchers' duel. Pimentel (9-5) picked up the win after he allowed one run and three hits over 6 1/3 innings. He also struck out three and walked five. Harber (2-2) went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and seven hits to take the hard-luck loss in the Mexican League game. He also struck out six and walked one.