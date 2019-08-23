Hernandez, Keller lift Fresno over Albuquerque 8-2

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Yadiel Hernandez homered and singled three times, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the Fresno Grizzlies topped the Albuquerque Isotopes 8-2 on Friday.

Alec Keller doubled twice with an RBI and a run for Fresno.

Albuquerque grabbed a 2-1 lead in the fourth after Drew Weeks and Josh Fuentes hit back-to-back solo home runs.

After tying the game in the fifth, the Grizzlies took the lead for good with two runs in the sixth inning. Brandon Snyder hit an RBI single and Keller hit an RBI double en route to the two-run lead.

The Grizzlies later added two runs in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Hernandez hit a two-run home run, while Collin Cowgill hit a two-run home run in the eighth.

Fresno right-hander J.J. Hoover (5-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on just four hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Jeff Hoffman (6-8) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up four runs and 10 hits over six innings.