Adon’s single leads Brooklyn to 5-0 win over Connecticut

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) -- Ranfy Adon hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the Brooklyn Cyclones to a 5-0 win over the Connecticut Tigers in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday.

The single by Adon started the scoring in a five-run inning and broke a scoreless tie. Later in the inning, Wilmer Reyes hit an RBI single, bringing home Kennie Taylor.

Jared Biddy (3-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Ted Stuka (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

The Tigers were blanked for the fourth time this season, while the Cyclones' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.