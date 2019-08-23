Kelly leads Mobile to 1-0 win over Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Zack Kelly allowed just two hits over 6 2/3 innings, leading the Mobile BayBears over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in a 1-0 win on Friday.

Kelly (3-6) picked up the win after he struck out eight and walked one.

The game's only run was scored in the top of the first inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Bo Way advanced to second on a single by Brandon Marsh, went to third on a single by Marsh, and then scored on an out.

Kolton Mahoney (4-4) went seven innings, allowing one run and five hits to take the tough loss in the Southern League game. He also struck out seven and walked two.

The Jumbo Shrimp were blanked for the 25th time this season, while the BayBears' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.