Sanchez leads Syracuse over Rochester 5-1

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) -- Ali Sanchez had three hits and two RBI as the Syracuse Mets topped the Rochester Red Wings 5-1 on Friday.

Down 1-0 in the fourth, Rochester tied the game when Ramon Flores hit a solo home run.

Syracuse answered in the bottom of the frame when Sanchez hit an RBI double, scoring Gregor Blanco.

The Mets later tacked on three runs in the eighth when Travis Taijeron hit a two-run double and then scored on a double by Sanchez to secure the victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Syracuse right-hander Harol Gonzalez (4-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on four hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Randy Dobnak (5-2) took the tough loss in the International League game after allowing two runs and four hits over five innings.