Osik’s triple leads Kannapolis to 4-2 win over Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- Tyler Osik hit a two-run triple in the third inning, leading the Kannapolis Intimidators to a 4-2 win over the Charleston RiverDogs on Friday.

The triple by Osik scored Ian Dawkins and Lenyn Sosa to give the Intimidators a 2-0 lead.

Charleston answered in the bottom of the inning when Josh Stowers hit a two-run single to tie the game.

The Intimidators took the lead for good in the fifth when Alex Destino hit a solo home run.

Declan Cronin (1-2) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Dalton Lehnen (4-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Stowers singled four times, driving home two runs for the RiverDogs.