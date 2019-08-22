Sinatro’s single leads AZL Dodgers Mota over AZL Indians Blue in 10 innings

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Danny Sinatro hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to lead the AZL Dodgers Mota to a 9-8 win over the AZL Indians Blue on Friday.

Albert Suarez scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second.

The AZL Dodgers Mota scored four runs in the ninth before AZL Indians Blue answered in the bottom of the inning when Jothson Flores and Wilfri Peralta scored on a single, and Jose Colina scored on a passed ball to tie the game 8-8.

Reliever Daniel Cruz (4-2) went 1 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out four and walking one to get the win. Nic Enright (0-3) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing one run and three hits while striking out one in the Arizona League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the AZL Indians Blue, Colina homered and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple. Pedro Alfonseca homered and singled, also stealing a base.