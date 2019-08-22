Miller’s single leads Amarillo to 9-3 win over Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Owen Miller hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the Amarillo Sod Poodles to a 9-3 win over the Tulsa Drillers on Thursday.

The single by Miller, part of a two-run inning, gave the Sod Poodles a 1-0 lead before Luis Torrens hit an RBI single later in the inning.

With the score tied 2-2 in the third, the Sod Poodles took the lead for good when Torrens drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Ivan Castillo.

Amarillo right-hander Lake Bachar (8-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on six hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Markus Solbach (3-1) took the loss in the Texas League game after giving up nine runs and 10 hits over 2 1/3 innings.