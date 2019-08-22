Sports
Walker, Turner lead US over Australia 102-86
Kemba Walker scored 23 points and Myles Turner added 15 to give Team USA a 102-86 win over Australia on Thursday in a World Cup warm-up game.
The attendance at Marvel Stadium, which normally hosts soccer, cricket and Australian rules football, was 51,218, billed as the largest crowd ever to watch a basketball game in Australia. The stadium was transformed into a make-shift basketball arena for two games against the Americans before the World Cup starts this month in China.
After Australia briefly took the lead at 45-44 early in the second half, the Americans scored 13 unanswered points, including three straight 3-pointers by Turner, Harrison Barnes and Donovan Mitchell, to go up 57-45.
Patty Mills and Chris Goulding scored 19 points each for Australia.
This story has been corrected to show that Team USA scored 13 unanswered points, not 12.
