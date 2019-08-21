Williams, Matos lift AZL Giants Orange over AZL Mariners 7-2

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Javeyan Williams singled three times, also stealing a base as the AZL Giants Orange beat the AZL Mariners 7-2 on Thursday.

Luis Matos singled three times with two runs for AZL Giants Orange.

AZL Giants Orange took the lead in the first when it put up three runs, including a stolen base that scored Victor Bericoto.

The AZL Giants Orange later added single runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.

Juan Sanchez (7-1) got the win in relief while AZL Mariners starter Anderson Mercedes (1-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.