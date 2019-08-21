Maxwell’s homer leads Monclova to 17-9 win over Laguna

LAGUNA, Mexico (AP) -- Bruce Maxwell hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Acereros del Norte to a 17-9 win over the Algodoneros Union Laguna on Wednesday.

The home run by Maxwell scored Erick Aybar and Francisco Peguero to give the Acereros a 3-0 lead.

Trailing 7-3, the Algodoneros tied the game in the fourth inning when Francisco Ferreiro hit a sacrifice fly and Niuman Romero hit a three-run home run.

The Acereros punctuated the blowout with six runs in the fifth and four in the ninth. In the fifth, Noah Perio hit a three-run home run and Eric Young Jr. hit a solo home run, while the team hit three home runs in the ninth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jaime Lugo (7-3) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Alfonso Sanchez (0-5) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

In the losing effort, Ciro Norzagaray, Bryant Aragon and Ferreiro each had three hits for Laguna.

Monclova improved to 8-3 against Laguna this season.