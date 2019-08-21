Teng, Edie fuel 1-0 Augusta win over Asheville

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) -- Mikey Edie hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, and Kai-Wei Teng struck out nine hitters over six innings as the Augusta GreenJackets topped the Asheville Tourists 1-0 on Wednesday.

Franklin Labour scored on the play after he led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a ground out by Jose Layer.

In a classic pitchers' duel, Augusta's Teng and Asheville's Frederis Parra delivered great starts. Teng allowed two hits while walking one. Parra (3-3) went eight innings, allowing one run and seven hits while striking out five to take the hard-luck loss in the South Atlantic League game.

JJ Santa Cruz (5-1) went two scoreless innings, striking out one to get the win.

The Tourists were held scoreless for the fifth time this season, while the GreenJackets' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.