Ponce, Tolman spur Indianapolis to 3-1 win over Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) -- Mitchell Tolman hit two solo homers, and Cody Ponce tossed five scoreless innings as the Indianapolis Indians beat the Toledo Mud Hens 3-1 in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Ponce (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out eight while allowing two hits.

Indianapolis got on the board first in the third inning, scoring on a solo home run by Tolman.

After Indianapolis added two runs, the Mud Hens cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Daz Cameron hit a solo home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Zac Reininger (2-3) went three innings, allowing one run and four hits while striking out two in the International League game.

The teams split the doubleheader after Toledo won the first game 9-8.