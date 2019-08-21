Maciejewski leads Charleston to 1-0 win over West Virginia

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- Josh Maciejewski allowed just two hits over eight innings, leading the Charleston RiverDogs over the West Virginia Power in a 1-0 win on Wednesday.

Maciejewski (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked one.

The game's only run was scored in the bottom of the fifth inning. After reaching base on a walk, Josh Breaux advanced on singles by Oliver Dunn and Welfrin Mateo, and then scored on a single by Mateo.

Juan Then (0-1) went six innings, allowing one run and three hits to take the tough loss in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out six and walked one.

The Power were held off the scoreboard for the sixth time this season, while the RiverDogs' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.

Charleston remains undefeated against West Virginia this season at 5-0.