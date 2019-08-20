Beck’s triple leads Nashville to 13-8 win over Okla. City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Preston Beck hit a two-run triple in the sixth inning, leading the Nashville Sounds to a 13-8 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Tuesday.

The triple by Beck gave the Sounds a 10-8 lead and capped a seven-run inning for Nashville. Earlier in the inning, Nashville tied the game when Matt Davidson hit a three-run home run.

James Jones (1-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Kevin Quackenbush (2-5) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Edwin Rios homered and doubled, scoring two runs for the Dodgers. Zach McKinstry doubled twice, driving in two runs.