Charlotte beats Durham 9-3

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Nick Madrigal scored on a groundout in the first inning, leading the Charlotte Knights to a 9-3 win over the Durham Bulls on Tuesday.

The play, part of a two-run inning, gave the Knights a 1-0 lead before Luis Robert hit a solo home run later in the inning.

After Charlotte added two runs in the third when Madrigal scored on a passed ball and Yoan Moncada scored on a groundout, the Bulls cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Emilio Bonifacio hit an RBI triple, driving in Kevin Padlo.

The Knights later added two runs in the fifth and three in the seventh. In the fifth, Yermin Mercedes and Charlie Tilson both drove in a run, while Daniel Palka hit a three-run home run in the seventh.

Robert homered and singled, scoring three runs for Charlotte.

Charlotte southpaw Justin Nicolino (8-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Sam McWilliams (1-5) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and eight hits over five innings.