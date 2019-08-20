Chatham’s double leads Pawtucket to 7-4 win over Scranton/WB

MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) -- C.J. Chatham hit a two-run double in the third inning, leading the Pawtucket Red Sox to a 7-4 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Tuesday.

The double by Chatham, part of a three-run inning, gave the Red Sox a 2-1 lead before Jantzen Witte hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Red Sox later added one run in the fourth, two in the sixth, and one in the ninth to secure the victory.

Gorkys Hernandez tripled, doubled and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home for Pawtucket.

Colten Brewer (1-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Scranton/WB starter Brody Koerner (4-4) took the loss in the International League game.

Kyle Higashioka doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home for the RailRiders.

Despite the loss, Scranton/WB is 6-2 against Pawtucket this season.