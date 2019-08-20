Wynne leads Greeneville to 2-0 win over Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) -- Randy Wynne struck out 17 hitters over eight innings, leading the Greeneville Reds over the Burlington Royals in a 2-0 win on Tuesday.

Wynne (3-2) allowed one hit to pick up the win.

Greeneville scored its runs when Jose Tello hit an RBI single in the fourth inning and Garrett Wolforth scored on a wild pitch in the ninth.

Marlin Willis (1-1) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing one run and four hits in the Appalachian League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

The Royals were blanked for the third time this season, while the Reds' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.