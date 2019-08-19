Fletcher’s run leads Kane County to 8-4 win over Clinton

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) -- Dominic Fletcher, Tra Holmes and Zack Shannon scored on a wild pitch in the seventh inning, leading the Kane County Cougars to an 8-4 win over the Clinton LumberKings on Monday.

Holmes doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs for Kane County.

Andy Toelken (6-2) got the win in relief while Clinton starter Remey Reed (3-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Davis Bradshaw singled three times, driving home two runs for the LumberKings.