Stott’s double leads Williamsport over West Virginia in 10 innings

GRANVILLE, W.Va. (AP) -- Bryson Stott hit an RBI double in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Williamsport Crosscutters to an 8-7 win over the West Virginia Black Bears on Monday.

Corbin Williams scored the go-ahead run on the double after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a ground out by Nate Fassnacht.

The Black Bears tied the game 7-7 in the ninth when Cory Wood scored on a forceout as part of a two-run inning.

Reliever Brian Marconi (1-3) picked up the win after he walked one while allowing two runs and three hits over one inning. Alec Rennard (0-4) went one inning, allowing one run and one hit while striking out two in the New York-Penn League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hunter Hearn homered and doubled, driving in five runs in the win. Jake Holmes doubled and singled twice, driving home two runs.

In the losing effort, Jared Triolo, Kyle Wilkie and Matt Gorski each had three hits for West Virginia.