Roller’s single leads Great Lakes to 5-3 win over South Bend

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) -- Chris Roller hit a two-run single in the fourth inning, leading the Great Lakes Loons to a 5-3 win over the South Bend Cubs on Monday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Loons and a three-game winning streak for the Cubs.

The single by Roller, part of a four-run inning, tied the game 3-3 before Matt Cogen hit a two-run double later in the inning.

In the top of the first, South Bend grabbed the lead on an out, an out and an out that scored Clayton Daniel, Chase Strumpf and Andy Weber. Great Lakes answered in the bottom of the inning when James Outman hit a solo home run.

Robinson Ortiz (2-5) got the win with seven innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Brandon Hughes (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.