Vieaux leads Altoona to 3-0 win over Hartford

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) -- Cam Vieaux allowed just four hits over seven innings, leading the Altoona Curve over the Hartford Yard Goats in a 3-0 win on Monday. With the loss, the Yard Goats snapped a five-game winning streak.

Vieaux (3-3) struck out six and walked two to get the win.

All three runs came in the first inning. Altoona got on the board first when Brett Pope scored on a wild pitch. The Curve added to their lead when Oneil Cruz hit an RBI single and Jared Oliva scored on a groundout.

Antonio Santos (1-3) went seven innings, allowing three runs and five hits while striking out seven in the Eastern League game.

The Yard Goats were held scoreless for the 15th time this season, while the Curve's staff recorded their 15th shutout of the year.