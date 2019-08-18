Garcia leads Daytona to 7-3 win over Palm Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Jose Garcia had three hits and scored two runs as the Daytona Tortugas topped the Palm Beach Cardinals 7-3 on Sunday.

Daytona took the lead in the first when Bruce Yari hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run single by Jameson Hannah.

After Daytona added a run in the third on a double by Brian Rey, the Cardinals cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Luken Baker scored on an error and Cole Kreuter hit an RBI single.

The Tortugas later added a run in the fourth and two in the eighth. In the fourth, Hendrik Clementina hit an RBI single, while Yari hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Daytona starter Austin Orewiler (8-9) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and seven hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Diego Cordero (2-5) took the loss in the Florida State League game after allowing five runs and 11 hits over 5 2/3 innings.