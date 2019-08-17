Hilson’s run leads AZL Giants Orange to 6-3 win over AZL Cubs 2

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- P.J. Hilson stole home in the seventh inning, leading the AZL Giants Orange to a 6-3 win over the AZL Cubs 2 on Sunday.

The play gave the AZL Giants Orange a 3-2 lead.

The AZL Giants Orange later added a run in the eighth and two in the ninth. In the eighth, Abdiel Layer scored on a wild pitch, while Luis Toribio hit a two-run triple in the ninth.

Starter Jesus Gomez (4-1) got the win while Chi-Feng Lee (1-3) took the loss in relief in the Arizona League game.

Luis Verdugo homered and doubled twice, driving in two runs for the AZL Cubs 2. Brandon Vicens tripled and doubled.