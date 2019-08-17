Carbonell hits walk-off homer, Tabasco beats Puebla 4-0

TABASCO, Mexico (AP) -- Daniel Carbonell hit a walk-off grand slam with one out in the ninth inning, as the Olmecas de Tabasco defeated the Pericos de Puebla 4-0 on Saturday.

In a classic pitchers' duel, Tabasco's Marcos Machado and Puebla's Gabriel Arias delivered great starts. Machado struck out one and walked four while allowing three hits over seven scoreless innings. Arias went eight scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out 10.

Mario Jimenez (3-3) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Mike Antonini (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

The Pericos were held off the scoreboard for the sixth time this season, while the Olmecas' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.