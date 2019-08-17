Johnson City beats Burlington 4-2

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) -- William Jimenez scored on a groundout in the third inning, leading the Johnson City Cardinals to a 4-2 win over the Burlington Royals on Saturday.

Jimenez scored on the play to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to third on an error.

With the score tied 1-1 in the fifth, the Cardinals took the lead for good when Chandler Redmond hit an RBI single, scoring Mateo Gil.

Burlington saw its comeback attempt come up short after Burle Dixon scored on an error in the sixth inning to cut the Johnson City lead to 4-2.

Walker Robbins (2-0) got the win in relief while Burlington starter Adrian Alcantara (2-4) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.