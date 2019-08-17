Hernandez’s double leads Charlotte to 8-1 win over St. Lucie

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Ronaldo Hernandez hit a run-scoring double in the first inning, leading the Charlotte Stone Crabs to an 8-1 win over the St. Lucie Mets on Saturday.

Joey Wendle scored on the play to give the Stone Crabs a 1-0 lead after he reached base on an error, stole second and then went to third on a double by Hernandez.

Charlotte later scored in three additional innings, including a four-run sixth, when Kaleo Johnson hit a two-run double to help put the game out of reach.

Charlotte right-hander Tobias Myers (7-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Tylor Megill (3-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game after allowing four runs and six hits over five innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Charlotte improved to 11-3 against St. Lucie this season.