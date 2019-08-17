Rangel, Venter spur Rome to 4-0 win over Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Brendan Venter hit a two-run home run and had two hits, and Alan Rangel allowed just one hit over six innings as the Rome Braves topped the Columbia Fireflies 4-0 on Saturday.

Rangel (10-7) struck out five and walked four to get the win.

In the sixth inning, Rome went up 2-0 after Bryce Ball hit an RBI single and Greg Cullen scored on an error. The Braves scored again in the ninth inning when Venter hit a two-run home run.

Daison Acosta (1-3) went six innings, allowing two runs and three hits to take the tough loss in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out four and walked two.

The Fireflies were blanked for the 13th time this season, while the Braves' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Columbia is 13-5 against Rome this season.