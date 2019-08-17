Quintero leads DSL Braves to 6-1 win over DSL Royals1

, (AP) -- Geraldo Quintero homered and had two hits as the DSL Braves topped the DSL Royals1 6-1 on Saturday.

DSL Royals1 tied the game 1-1 in the second after Jose Freites scored on a groundout.

The DSL Braves took the lead in the fifth inning when Francisco Floyd hit an RBI single, driving in Alexander Then.

The DSL Braves later added a run in the eighth and three in the ninth. In the eighth, Quintero hit a solo home run, while Gianfranco Pena hit a two-run single in the ninth.

Orelvis Rijo (1-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Jean Correa (1-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.