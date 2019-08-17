Trossard scores on EPL debut as Brighton draws with West Ham

Brighton & Hove Albion's Leandro Trossard, centre, celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with teammates before it is ruled out using VAR, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove and West Ham United, at the AMEX Stadium, in Brighton, England, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Gareth Fuller

Leandro Trossard scored a stunning goal on his Premier League debut to secure a point for Brighton against West Ham on Saturday.

Trossard, a summer signing from Belgian side Genk, struck shortly after Javier Hernandez had given West Ham the lead against the run of play.

The 24-year-old Trossard also had a goal ruled out by VAR and missed an easy scoring chance before he eventually got off the mark to earn his new side a 1-1 draw.

Brighton was dominant throughout with new manager Graham Potter seeing his side play some confident football.

Manuel Lanzini sent Hernandez scampering through on goal in the 61st. Mat Ryan got a touch on the former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker's shot — West Ham's first on target all match — but the ball still rolled over the line to put the visitors ahead.

The lead lasted barely three minutes when Trossard rifled in a brilliant strike from near the edge of the area.