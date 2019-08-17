Iowa Boy’s Prep Football Poll Advisory

SPORTS EDITORS: SPORTS DIRECTORS:

The Iowa AP high school boys' football poll will be released on Tuesday during the season starting Tuesday September 3, 2019.

All AP member newspapers and broadcasters in Iowa are urged to cast ballots to ensure the poll is as representative as possible.

The AP has a website for voting in the poll http://preppolls.ap.org/polls/iapoll

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Members can vote each week from midnight Saturday to 3 p.m. Central on Monday.

If you have voted in the poll previously, your username and password are the same.

If you have not previously voted, you will need to contact AP to obtain a username and password.

For login information or if you have questions contact the Catherine Hills (chills@ap.org), AP Data Center at 800-300-8340 or apscores@ap.org.

The AP