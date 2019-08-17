Smith returns after retiring hurt, out for 92

Australia batsman Steve Smith retired hurt for 40 minutes in the second Ashes test at Lord's after being struck on an unprotected part of his neck by Jofra Archer during a hostile spell of bowling by the England paceman.

A rising delivery by Archer knocked Smith, who was wearing a helmet, to the ground and England's players were quick to show their concern. After receiving medical treatment, Smith was back on his feet but left the field for assessment, to applause by spectators at the home of cricket.

He returned to resume his innings on 80, and progressed to 92 before he was trapped lbw by Chris Woakes. Australia was 234-8 in reply to England's first-innings total of 258.

"Steve was hit on the neck below the left ear," read a statement by Cricket Australia. "He was assessed lying on the pitch at the instructions of team doctor Richard Saw.

"Dr. Saw made the precautionary decision to remove Steve from the field of play to have him further assessed under Cricket Australia's head impact protocol. Steve then passed his assessments and will now be monitored on an ongoing basis, as is routine."

Archer had earlier struck the left foreman of Smith with a vicious delivery. Smith was in clear discomfort and had his arm strapped with protective padding by Australian medical staff.

Archer was bowling at speeds of up to 96 miles per hour (154 kph).