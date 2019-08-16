Pena’s triple leads AZL Giants Black to 5-3 win over AZL Athletics Gold

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Jean Pena hit a two-run triple in the fourth inning, leading the AZL Giants Black to a 5-3 win over the AZL Athletics Gold in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The triple by Pena scored Dilan Rosario and Garrett Frechette to tie the game 2-2.

The AZL Giants Black took the lead for good in the sixth when Richgelon Juliana hit an RBI single, bringing home Tyler Wyatt.

AZL Athletics Gold saw its comeback attempt come up short after Marcos Betancourt hit an RBI single, scoring Gio Dingcong in the seventh inning to cut the AZL Giants Black lead to 5-3.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Trevor Horn (1-0) got the win in relief while Brock Whittlesey (5-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

With the win, AZL Giants Black improved to 3-0 against AZL Athletics Gold this season.