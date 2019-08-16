Pirela’s single leads Lehigh Valley over Indianapolis in 8 innings

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Jose Pirela hit a two-run single in the top of the eighth inning to help lead the Lehigh Valley IronPigs to an 8-4 win over the Indianapolis Indians in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday.

The single capped the four-run inning for the IronPigs after Austin Listi hit an RBI single and Nick Hundley hit a sacrifice fly to give them the lead.

Ali Castillo doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs in the win.

Connor Brogdon (2-1) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Dovydas Neverauskas (3-3) took the loss in the International League game.