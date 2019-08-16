Dominguez, Baty carry Kingsport to 6-1 win over Pulaski

PULASKI, Va. (AP) -- Brett Baty homered and had three hits, and Christofer Dominguez threw six scoreless innings as the Kingsport Mets topped the Pulaski Yankees 6-1 on Friday.

Dominguez (3-3) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked three while allowing one hit.

Up 1-0 in the third, Kingsport added to its lead when Andres Regnault hit an RBI single, driving in Baty.

Ken Waldichuk (0-2) went three innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the Appalachian League game. He also struck out five and walked two.