Bob Lenarduzzi out as president of the Vancouver Whitecaps

The Associated Press

VANCOUVER, British Columbia

Bob Lenarduzzi is out as president of the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The Major League Soccer team said Friday that the 64-year-old Lenarduzzi will remain with the Whitecaps as a club liaison.

The Whitecaps are last in the Western Conference at 5-12-0. Also, Lenarduzzi drew criticism this year fire for the club's handling with a decade-old abuse scandal with a Whitecaps women's team.

Lenarduzzi has spent more than four decades with the 'Caps, starting as a player in 1974, then serving as coach, director of soccer operations and general manager before being appointed president in 2007.

