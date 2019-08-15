Oaxaca beats Quintana Roo 7-5

OAXACA, Mexico (AP) -- Orlando Pina scored on a groundout in the second inning, leading the Guerreros de Oaxaca to a 7-5 win over the Tigres de Quintana Roo on Thursday.

The play, part of a three-run inning, gave the Guerreros a 1-0 lead before Alonzo Harris hit a two-run double later in the inning.

After Oaxaca added three runs in the fourth, the Tigres cut into the deficit with five runs in the sixth inning, including a three-run triple by Brian Hernandez and an RBI single by Reynaldo Rodriguez.

The Guerreros tacked on another run in the sixth when Omar Meza hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Julian Ornelas.

Oaxaca starter Andres Ivan Meza (7-3) picked up the win despite allowing five runs and six hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Wilfredo Boscan (8-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and nine hits over five innings.

With the win, Oaxaca improved to 6-3 against Quintana Roo this season.