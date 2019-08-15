Sports
Naylor hits walk-off single in 10th, Lake County beats South Bend 2-1
EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) -- Bo Naylor hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 10th inning, as the Lake County Captains beat the South Bend Cubs 2-1 on Thursday.
Makesiondon Kelkboom scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on an error.
In the bottom of the first, Lake County took the lead on a double by Naylor that scored Jose Fermin. South Bend answered in the fifth inning when Clayton Daniel hit an RBI single, driving in Rafelin Lorenzo.
Jake Miednik (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Brian Glowicki (0-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.
For the Cubs, Lorenzo doubled and singled.
