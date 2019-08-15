Reynolds’ homer leads Myrtle Beach to 11-2 win over Potomac

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) -- Luke Reynolds hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to an 11-2 win over the Potomac Nationals on Thursday.

The home run by Reynolds scored Delvin Zinn to give the Pelicans a 3-2 lead.

The Pelicans later scored eight runs in the seventh to punctuate the blowout.

Myrtle Beach southpaw Brendon Little (1-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Tim Cate (4-4) took the loss in the Carolina League game after giving up three runs and six hits over six innings.