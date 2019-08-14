Plantier’s single leads Boise to 2-1 win over Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) -- Tyler Plantier hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Boise Hawks to a 2-1 win over the Hillsboro Hops on Wednesday.

Yorvis Torrealba scored on the play after he reached base with a triple.

In the bottom of the fifth, Hillsboro broke a scoreless tie on a wild pitch that scored Corbin Carroll. Boise answered in the seventh inning when Joe Aeilts hit an RBI single, bringing home Ezequiel Tovar.

Joel Condreay (3-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Bryan Menendez (0-3) took the loss in the Northwest League game.