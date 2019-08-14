Ramirez, Ryan lift AZL Dodgers Lasorda over AZL White Sox 4-0

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Tyler Ryan had three hits and two RBI, and Adolfo Ramirez allowed just one hit over five innings as the AZL Dodgers Lasorda topped the AZL White Sox 4-0 on Thursday.

Ramirez (3-0) struck out five to get the win.

Up 1-0 in the fourth, AZL Dodgers Lasorda added to its lead when Ryan hit an RBI single, bringing home Meaux Landry.

The AZL Dodgers Lasorda later tacked on a run in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Josh McLain hit an RBI double, while Ryan hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Luis Rodriguez (1-3) went five innings, allowing two runs and six hits in the Arizona League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

The AZL White Sox were held off the scoreboard for the fourth time this season, while the AZL Dodgers Lasorda's staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.

AZL Dodgers Lasorda improved to 4-1 against AZL White Sox this season.