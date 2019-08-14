Fregia’s homer leads Aberdeen to 5-4 win over Tri-City

TROY, N.Y. (AP) -- Andrew Fregia hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning, leading the Aberdeen IronBirds to a 5-4 win over the Tri-City ValleyCats on Wednesday.

The home run by Fregia scored Ian Evans and Irving Ortega and was the game's last scoring play.

Matthew Barefoot scored on a groundout in the third inning to give the ValleyCats a 4-0 lead. The IronBirds cut the deficit to two with runs in both the fifth and sixth innings. In the fifth, Adley Rutschman hit an RBI double, while Ortega stole home in the sixth.

Malachi Emond (3-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Blair Henley (1-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.