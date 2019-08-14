Kershaw strikes out 10, shuts down Marlins in 9-1 win

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in Miami. AP Photo

Clayton Kershaw struck out the first seven batters he faced and matched a season high with 10 strikeouts in seven shutout innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Miami Marlins 9-1 on Wednesday night.

Kershaw (12-2) allowed two hits and retired the first 14 Miami batters before Harold Ramirez's two-out single to right in the fifth. The three-time Cy Young Award winner left after 90 pitches.

Rookie Edwin Rios hit his first two major league homers. Justin Turner went 3 for 5 with a home run and Corey Seager homered and had three RBIs for the Dodgers, who have outscored Miami 34-2 in the last three games.

The Marlins didn't put a ball in play until Lewis Brinson grounded out with one out in the third inning.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Rios' second blast off Marlins starter Elieser Hernandez (2-5), a two-run shot that landed on the upper deck seats in right field, gave the Dodgers a 6-0 lead.

Max Muncy's two-run double in the eighth increased Los Angeles' advantage to 9-0.

The Dodgers wasted little time following up their six-homer performance Tuesday with home runs from Turner and Seager in the first.

Turner put Los Angeles ahead 1-0 with his shot over the wall in center. Seager hit a two-run blast that Cody Bellinger, who had reached on a bunt single as he took advantage of a Miami shift that left the third base area vacant.

Rios hit his first career homer in the fourth, a solo blast that gave the Dodgers a 4-0 lead.

Hernandez was lifted after six innings. The right-hander allowed six runs, eight hits, struck out seven and walked one.

Miami's Curtis Granderson hit a pinch-hit homer off Yimi Garcia in the ninth.

TRAINER'S ROOM:

Dodgers: IF-OF Kike Hernandez (hand) is expected to play in some rehab games over the weekend, manager Dave Roberts said.

UP NEXT:

Dodgers: RHP Walker Buehler (10-2, 3.08) had a strong start last time he faced Miami. Buehler shut out the Marlins through seven innings, allowed five hits and struck out 11 on July 21.

Marlins: LHP Caleb Smith (7-6, 3.71) will start the series finale Thursday.