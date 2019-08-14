Davidson, Bechina lead the way for Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) -- Logan Davidson homered and singled twice, scoring two runs as the Vermont Lake Monsters topped the Brooklyn Cyclones 10-2 on Wednesday.

Marty Bechina homered and doubled with four RBIs for Vermont.

Vermont started the scoring in the second inning when Bechina hit a two-run home run.

Brooklyn answered in the top of the next frame when Gavin Garay scored on a forceout to get within one.

Vermont later scored in three additional innings, including a five-run fifth, when Bechina hit a two-run double to help finish off the blowout.

Vermont right-hander Michael Murray (3-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Nathan Jones (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after allowing two runs and three hits over two innings.

For the Cyclones, Garay had a pair of hits.

Despite the loss, Brooklyn is 3-1 against Vermont this season.