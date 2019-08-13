Henzman leads Birmingham to 8-1 win over Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (AP) -- Lincoln Henzman allowed just four hits over six innings, leading the Birmingham Barons over the Mississippi Braves in an 8-1 win on Tuesday.

Henzman (3-6) picked up the win after he struck out one and walked one while allowing one run.

Birmingham took the lead in the first when it put up three runs, including a triple by Damek Tomscha that scored Gavin Sheets.

The Barons later added two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth. In the fourth, Alfredo Gonzalez and Luis Gonzalez both drove in a run, while Blake Rutherford scored on a groundout in the fifth.

Connor Johnstone (5-3) went five innings, allowing six runs and 11 hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

Birmingham improved to 4-2 against Mississippi this season.