Figueroa leads State College over Williamsport 8-6

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) -- Martin Figueroa had two hits and two RBI as the State College Spikes beat the Williamsport Crosscutters 8-6 on Tuesday.

Trailing 1-0, the Spikes took the lead for good with five runs in the first inning. Figueroa hit a two-run triple en route to the four-run lead.

The Spikes later added a run in the second and two in the fifth. In the second, Terry Fuller hit an RBI double, while David Vinsky hit an RBI single in the fifth.

Williamsport saw its comeback attempt come up short after D.J. Stewart hit an RBI single in the seventh inning and Nate Fassnacht scored on a fielder's choice in the ninth to cut the State College lead to 8-6.

Jeremy Randolph (3-2) got the win in relief while Williamsport starter Chris Micheles (0-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Stewart singled four times, scoring a run and also driving one home for the Crosscutters. Kendall Simmons tripled and doubled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.

State College improved to 8-3 against Williamsport this season.