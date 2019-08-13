Lowe’s double leads Durham to 9-6 win over Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) -- Nate Lowe hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Durham Bulls to a 9-6 win over the Syracuse Mets on Tuesday.

The double by Lowe started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Bulls a 6-5 lead. Later in the inning, Kevin Padlo hit a two-run double and Daniel Robertson scored when a runner was thrown out.

In the bottom of the seventh, Syracuse cut into the lead on a solo home run by Danny Espinosa.

Ricardo Pinto (9-4) got the win in relief while Syracuse starter Ervin Santana (2-3) took the loss in the International League game.

Dilson Herrera doubled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Mets. Gregor Blanco reached base four times.

With the win, Durham improved to 3-1 against Syracuse this season.